Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,400 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

