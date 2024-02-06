Barclays Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

