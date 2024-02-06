Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.21. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.10.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
