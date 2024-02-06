Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $170,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

