Barometer Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

EWW stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

