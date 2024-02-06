Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,030 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 9,712,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,550,480. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 505.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

