Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

