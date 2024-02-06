BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 120,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. 934,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,432. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

