BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $141.81

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.81, but opened at $149.88. BeiGene shares last traded at $149.89, with a volume of 23,661 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

