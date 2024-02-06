Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.70. Bilibili shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2,615,648 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Bilibili Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

