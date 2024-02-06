Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $75.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of TECH opened at $66.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

