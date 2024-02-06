Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Stephens

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of TECH opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $188,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

