Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $305,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.88. The stock had a trading volume of 447,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,094. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

