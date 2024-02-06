BioVie (BIVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BioVie to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioVie Stock Down 3.7 %
BIVI stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.84. BioVie has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
A number of analysts recently commented on BIVI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
