BioVie (BIVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BioVie to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIVI stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.84. BioVie has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIVI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIVI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

