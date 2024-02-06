BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $535.46 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $535.46 million and approximately $617,321.89 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $43,116.81 or 0.99927034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00192780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,650.09996829 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $604,727.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

