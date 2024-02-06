BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 85499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,625,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,735,049.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,201,387 shares of company stock worth $32,649,823 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

–

