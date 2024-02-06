BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stake Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after buying an additional 223,066 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

