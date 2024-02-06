BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,324 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $781.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,993. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $784.84 and a 200-day moving average of $714.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

