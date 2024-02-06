Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.07. 371,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $393.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

