Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. 2,074,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

