Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 604 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 254,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.33.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

