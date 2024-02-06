Blue Square Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,124 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in ING Groep by 59.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 122.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.5 %

ING Groep stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.