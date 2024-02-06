Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 10,643 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 352,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $24.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
