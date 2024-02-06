Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,311,000 after buying an additional 91,936 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 726,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,040. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

