Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $10,885,804. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.