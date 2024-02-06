Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

