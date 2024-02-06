Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,714 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $71,085,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in BILL during the second quarter valued at $54,365,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILL

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.