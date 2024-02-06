Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

