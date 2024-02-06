Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 157.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 243,151 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $190.11 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

