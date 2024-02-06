Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $345,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

