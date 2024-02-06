Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $511,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

