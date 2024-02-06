Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

