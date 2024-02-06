Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

