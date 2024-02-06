Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,802 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

