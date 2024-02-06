Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

