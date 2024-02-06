Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

