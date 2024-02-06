BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$57.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.62.

Parkland stock opened at C$45.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.12. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$47.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

