BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $55.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. 571,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,991. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

