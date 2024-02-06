BMO Capital Markets Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$11.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$554.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$9.55.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

