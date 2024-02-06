BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$8.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.66.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Enerflex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.584603 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.