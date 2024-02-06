Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.21% of BOX worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 157,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

