BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $35.76. BP shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 3,992,266 shares.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in BP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 185,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in BP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 116,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.