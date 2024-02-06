Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $51.78

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.78.
Several analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CBSH
Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %
Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $64.74.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commerce Bancshares
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.