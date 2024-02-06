Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $51.78

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $1,261,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

