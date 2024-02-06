Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $87.60

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Five9 stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

