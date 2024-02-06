Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price at $23.75

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.99. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

