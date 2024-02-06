Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $105.17

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

