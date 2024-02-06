Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target at $11.15

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPVG. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park acquired 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.81.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

