Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $36.27

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.27.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Urban Outfitters
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %
URBN opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.