Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $55.46

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

