Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $110.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after purchasing an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615 over the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

